Renowned novelist and short story writer, Arun Goswami, from the northeastern state of Assam passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday night due to a prolonged illness. Goswami was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Mission Hospital in Jorhat where he breathed his last at around 9.45 pm.

Born in Dergaon, Assam, Goswami was recognised for his novels and short stories that captured the nuances of time. He holds a world record for writing a book spanning over 10,000 pages.

His writing was marked by a strong sense of social responsibility. Goswami was known for his candidness and consistently addressed the issue of insurgency in Assam through his works.

Notable amongst his many books are 'Kalakshana' and 'Salanta Biborini', both of which gained significant popularity. Aside from being a writer, Goswami was also a respected political analyst.