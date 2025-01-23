Assamese singer Bidisha Hatimuria has achieved remarkable success in the popular music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024 on Zee TV, securing the third runner-up position.

Hailing from Dibrugarh district's Duliajan town, Bidisha, throughout the show, delivered outstanding performances which helped earn her a spot among the top contenders.

While the young singer could not grab the winner's trophy, Bidisha etched her name on the national-level stage, marking her dedication to music.

The grand finale of the reality show named Shradha Mishra, from Mumbai, the winner. The finale saw a tough competition between six finalists, including Shradha Mishra, Ujwal Motiram Gajbhar, Subhasree Debnath, Bidisha Hatimuria, Parvathi Meenakshi, and Maharshi Sanat Padya.

The singers were mentored under Guru Randhawa, Sachin-Jigar and Sachet Parampara.