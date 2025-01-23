Assam singer Bidisha Hatimuria shines in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024, claims third runner-up spot
Bidisha Hatimuria, an Assamese singer, secures the third runner-up spot in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024. The grand finale saw Shradha Mishra emerge as the winner among six finalists.
Assamese singer Bidisha Hatimuria has achieved remarkable success in the popular music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024 on Zee TV, securing the third runner-up position.
Hailing from Dibrugarh district's Duliajan town, Bidisha, throughout the show, delivered outstanding performances which helped earn her a spot among the top contenders.
While the young singer could not grab the winner's trophy, Bidisha etched her name on the national-level stage, marking her dedication to music.
The grand finale of the reality show named Shradha Mishra, from Mumbai, the winner. The finale saw a tough competition between six finalists, including Shradha Mishra, Ujwal Motiram Gajbhar, Subhasree Debnath, Bidisha Hatimuria, Parvathi Meenakshi, and Maharshi Sanat Padya.
The singers were mentored under Guru Randhawa, Sachin-Jigar and Sachet Parampara.
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