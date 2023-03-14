Controversy has gulped the internet after Indian Idol fame, Nahid Afrin accepted the best playback singer recognition for the Assamese movie Nijaan movie’s song ‘Nilate Luka Bhaku’ which was originally sung by Rupjyoti Devi.

Nahid Afrin was honoured with the award by the Assam Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary in the State’s Film Awards on March 13.

Speaking to India Today NE, Simanta refused to comment on the matter, he however, said, "We followed the result list provided by the jury, and on March 10, we openly announced the list in front of the media".

"Honoured to receive the prestigious 8th Assam State Film Award,2023 as the Best Playback Singer(female) again for the 2nd time. Highly grateful to the jury members for believing in me and inspiring me more to work harder in my field. Lastly, I thank all of my fans, friends, family and well-wishers for always being there for me and loving me the way I am ?? #8thassamstatefilmawards #win #victory #love #passion #music #film #assamese #assamesefilm", Nahid Afrin wrote in her Facebook post.

Netizens have alleged that Nahid Afrin was aware of the fact that it was not her song but still accepted the award.

"Kindly enlighten us how did you you receive the award for a song sung by other artist", one comment read.

As soon as the news became viral on social media, it received intense criticism from the state's cultural department

In the meantime, the song's original singer posted a photo of Nahid receiving the honour from Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary on Facebook, along with a copy of the award's certificate.

She added screenshots from YouTube as well.

The song, which is available on YouTube, makes it clearly evident who the singers are: Zubeen Garg and Rupjyoti.

Now, the question of how a capable authority could commit such a blunder.

The mistake has sparked a heated debate among internet users and music fans, who are seeking an explanation from the singer and the authorities on the situation.