Assam singer Angarag Mahanta, popularly known by his stage name 'Papon', exercised his democratic right today by casting his vote for the Lok Sabha elections. Amidst the electoral fervor, Papon articulated his vision for the government, advocating for increased emphasis on cultural development as a cornerstone of progress and identity.

Drawing parallels with the success of the Korean music industry, Papon emphasized the pivotal role of government initiatives in propelling cultural sectors onto the global stage. "We want that type of development," he asserted, highlighting the transformative impact of long-term planning and investment in nurturing artistic talent.

Expressing his own transition from performer to cultural advocate, Papon acknowledged the inevitability of aging while reaffirming his commitment to promoting cultural vibrancy. "I can't keep singing all the time; I'm old," he remarked, underscoring the importance of passing the baton to the next generation of artists.

Despite his busy schedule, Papon revealed his upcoming engagements, noting his participation in two upcoming Bihu events. His dedication to the cultural heritage of Assam was evident as he shared his excitement for the festivities and the opportunity to connect with voters on a personal level.

Observing the palpable enthusiasm among voters, Papon expressed optimism about the region's trajectory towards development. "Slowly we are moving towards a developed country," he remarked, echoing the aspirations of many in the community for progress and prosperity.

Amidst his electoral duties, Papon found moments of joy in his artistic pursuits, mentioning his recent involvement in singing songs for the new film 'Jiya'. His multifaceted engagement with culture underscores the interconnectedness of artistic expression and civic engagement in shaping the identity of Assam.

Papon's advocacy for cultural development resonates with the sentiments of many in the region, who view culture as a cornerstone of their collective identity and a pathway towards socio-economic progress. As the Bihu elections unfold, his message serves as a reminder of the enduring significance of cultural heritage in shaping the future of Assam.