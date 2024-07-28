Assam’s beloved singing sensation and heartthrob Zubeen Garg fell ill unexpectedly and is currently receiving treatment at Nemcare Hospital. Doctors have provided initial medical care to stabilize his condition.

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, currently in Guwahati, visited Nemcare Hospital to check on Zubeen Garg. Speaking to the media, Margherita expressed optimism about Zubeen's recovery, saying, "Zubeen will recover soon. Everyone is praying for him and sending their blessings. There is no cause for much concern."

Notably, last November, Zubeen Garg was also hospitalized at Nemcare Hospital due to an illness. Initially monitored closely in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he was released after making a good recovery.

In 2020, Zubeen Garg was hospitalized after suddenly falling ill during a special function at Gauhati Town Club. Again in 2021, he was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati due to high blood pressure, according to doctors.

In 2022, the singer faced another health scare and was hospitalized in Assam’s Dibrugarh. He sustained a minor head injury due to a physical illness and had a seizure following an epileptic fit, which required stitches on his head.

The repeated health issues have been a concern for his fans, who are now anxiously waiting for updates on his current condition and praying for his speedy recovery.

