Renowned singer Zubeen Garg was all set to perform at the 11th biennial general convention of the All Tiwa Students Union in Nellie, Jagiroad. However, the event got cancelled due to payment issues, and Zubeen is now claiming that he was being cheated by the Committee members.

According to reports, the Tiwa Students' Union had signed an agreement with Zubeen's team for a cultural evening, and they had paid Rs. 50,000 in advance, with the rest to be paid before the event. However, the remaining payment was not made, and the event got cancelled as per the agreement.

Following this, the committee members reportedly blocked the sound team's car and subjected them to extreme mental torture. They were even called on stage and forced to say that Zubeen's show was cancelled due to his bad mood, but they refused to do so.

Zubeen took to Facebook to clarify the situation, stating that he was willing to perform if the payment was made as per the contract. He also expressed his disappointment with the committee's behavior and urged the people of Nellie to understand the situation.

In conclusion, it appears that payment issues led to the cancellation of Zubeen Garg's performance, and the singer is now claiming to have been cheated by the event organisers. The incident has caused controversy and raised questions about the treatment of performers by event organizers.