The widely acclaimed Assamese comedy film Bidurbhai is set to reach a national audience with its Hindi-dubbed version. The film, which humorously captures the escapades of four friends during a lockdown, is expected to bring the unique charm of Assamese cinema to the broader Indian audience.

The dubbing process is currently underway in Mumbai, with the team meticulously working to retain the essence and humor of the original. Director Suvrat Kakoti shared a glimpse of the dubbing process on social media, showcasing the team’s dedication to preserving the film’s cultural nuances while adapting it for Hindi-speaking viewers.

Actors and dubbing artists are collaborating closely to ensure that the witty dialogues and clever humor resonate with the new audience. “It’s a challenge to adapt the original charm for a different language, but we’re confident that the Hindi version will stay true to the spirit of Bidurbhai,” Kakoti remarked.

The film, which became a massive hit in Assam, revolves around four friends’ comedic quest for quick riches during the lockdown. Its relatable storyline, engaging narrative, and witty humor won the hearts of audiences and critics alike, paving the way for the Hindi adaptation.

The initiative is not just about expanding the film’s reach but also fostering cultural exchange through cinema. With Bidurbhai, the makers aim to introduce the unique flavors of Assamese comedy to the national stage, celebrating the diversity of Indian storytelling.

The release date for the Hindi version is yet to be announced, but excitement is building as the film prepares to charm a new audience.



