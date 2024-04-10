Eminent violinist Minoti Khaund hailing from the state of Assam was conferred with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award for her significant contribution to Hindustani instrumental music particularly in the realm of violin. Representatives of the Sangeet Natak Akademi visited her residence on April 9th to present her with the esteemed award.

Born in 1940 into a musically inclined family in the town of Jorhat, Upper Assam, Minoti's journey with the violin commenced at the tender age of 10. Encouraged by her maternal grandfather, Mr. Biswa Sarma, who recognized her passion for music, Minoti embarked on a lifelong pursuit of classical music excellence, spanning over five decades.

Expressing her joy at her mother's achievement, Sunita Bhuyan, Minoti Khaund's daughter and disciple, shared, "Happy to share that my mother & guru Veteran violinist Smt Minoti Khaund received the highest cultural award, the Sangeet Natak Academy Amrit award." Despite being unable to personally receive the award in Delhi, a delegation from the academy visited her residence in Assam, where she was surrounded by her family and dear students.

Bhuyan also highlighted the significance of recognizing artists from remote regions during their prime, emphasizing the need for proactive acknowledgment and support from arts and culture agencies.

Minoti Khaund's dedication to teaching and popularizing the violin in Assam over the past six decades has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the region, earning her widespread admiration and acclaim.

As Minoti Khaund receives this prestigious honor, her legacy as a pioneering figure in Hindustani instrumental music continues to inspire generations of musicians and enthusiasts alike.