The cultural future of Assam has become a topic of discussion, with questions raised about the tolerance of harassment within Assamese film fraternity.

On November 5, young actors from the film industry plan to reveal some unsettling truths. Among these actors are Bedabrot Borah, Nirupam Saikia, and Achinta Raj Kashyap who have issued warnings to certain individuals on their friend list.

"I am warning the three demons who are in my friendlist. I will uncover your dark side on November 5", wrote Assam actor Nirupam Saikia, in a Facebook post, threatened to expose the 'dark side' of three individuals from his friend list.

"After seeing Nirupam Saikia's post, I realized that he is saying exact words I want to say. There are some demons among us and it is high time to reveal them" " wrote Achinta Raj Kashyap in response to Saikia's post, expressed his agreement and emphasizing the need to expose the 'demons' among them..

Bedabrot Borah, known for his short films Ghorapaak and Jokhini, also pledged to unmask some 'demons' on November 5. Taking to Facebook, the Jokhini actor said, "I am in this line because I love it. People who know me know what I am like. Of course there are many of my colleagues who are victims this time. So in the interest of cautioning the people who love me, I am thinking of removing a few demon masks on November 5. I'm asking for your suggestions".

Several posts about the same incident have gone viral, with many actors and actresses joining the young actors to expose some grim realities about the Assamese film industry.