Continuing his spectacular career in the world of Assam's traditional mobile theatre, a popular playwright and lyricist Rajdweep won the Best Play award at the prestigious Nalbari Raas Mahotsav 2022.

After 'Bahadur', Popular playwright Rajdweep won the Best Play award for ‘Birikhor Birina’ at the historic Nalbari Raas Festival 2022.

The reward was Rs 1 lakh for the winners. The competition featured seven theatre groups. On November 29, the awards were formally announced. With 11 performances in just four days at the Nalbari Raas Festival, Rajmukut Theatre broke the record for the highest revenue and greatest ticket sales.

It is very significant that a new playwright's play has performed so well at the Nalbari Raas Festival. The play by young playwright Rajdweep has made a great impression by countering the regularly levelled claims of syndicate influence over Mobile Theatre.

It's worth noting that the theatre-goers were already excited about the play 'Birikhor Birina.' Because to the audience's backing, the theatrical group had exceptional success selling tickets. However, some evil parties took advantage of the success and popularity. Even such evildoers had created and sold counterfeit tickets to the performance ‘Birikhor Birina’.

The audience was moved by the play's powerful plot and unique premise. Birikh and Birina's unique love story is now well publicized.

Rajmukut Theatre has set the record for the highest gross and highest ticket sales with 11 performances in just four days at the Nalbari Raas Festival.

The Rajmukut Theatre family is understandably overjoyed at the success of the Nalbari Raas Festival. Previously, Rajdweep's play 'Birikhor Birina' had received the Nebcus National Award for Best Popular Play of the Year.

Overcoming several hurdles and conspiracies, the Rajmukut Theatre's production had the last laugh in the Nalbari Raas Festival.

This year's show has gained broad recognition throughout the state, and the large crowds in practically every pavilion are a strong indicator for the theatrical sector as a whole.

Also, the seven participating Theatre groups made intense preparations for winning the above-mentioned prize. There was a lot of speculation.

It should be noted that Rajdweep's other play, 'Bahadur,' also received this award in the Nalbari Raas Mahotsav in the 2019-20 season.

Due to covid regulations, this festival has not been organized in the previous two years. So, after a two-year hiatus, leading Mobile Theatre company Rajmukut Theatre's 'Birikhor Birina' had the last laugh during Nalbari Raas Festival's Great Battle of Mobile Theatres.