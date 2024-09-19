The highly anticipated Assamese film Sikaar, featuring music by Zubeen Garg, is set for release on September 20, 2024. Directed by Debangkar Borgohain and produced by Sam Bhattacharjee and Mitra Bhattacharya, the film tells the gripping story of tea plantation workers focusing on the struggles and resilience of women in the community.

Zubeen Garg, playing a young plantation worker, is joined by Urmila Mahanta in the lead, with Adil Hussain, Siddharth Sharma, and others in supporting roles. The film's shooting took place in both Assam and London.

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