Assamese cinema is poised to unveil its second anthological film, ‘Kahini Nohoi’, signifying a notable milestone in the regional film industry following a seven-year interval since the release of the first anthology, ‘Ji Golpor Ses Nai’ in 2019.

‘Kahini Nohoi’, which translates to “Not a Story”, is set to serve as a cinematic homage to the legendary master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, and is anticipated to delve into the enigmas concealed within the intricacies of quotidian existence.

The film will consist of three distinct yet thematically interconnected segments, each adapted from renowned literary works celebrated for their intriguing mysteries.

In accordance with the anthology format, each narrative will be directed by a distinct filmmaker, thereby introducing a unique voice and vision to the screen.

Returning to this format following his successful contribution to ‘Ji Golpor Ses Nai’, Prodyut Kumar Deka, a well-known filmmaker recognized for his nuanced storytelling and previous works such as ‘Samiran Barua Ahi Ase’ and ‘Surjyasta’, will direct one of the segments.

Accompanying him are two other talented filmmakers: Rosy Bora, celebrated for her sensitive and thought-provoking film ‘The Last Honour’, which addresses issues of dignity and social justice; and Pankaj Kalita, whose forthcoming film ‘Smriti’ has already garnered attention among cinephiles for its poetic visuals and layered narrative.

The casting process is currently in progress, with the filmmakers intent on assembling a combination of emerging talent and experienced actors to do justice to the intricate characters envisioned in the screenplay.

‘Kahini Nohoi’ transcends the boundaries of a mere film; it serves as a celebration of narrative artistry, enigma, and the rich cultural context of Assam.

As expectation grows, the project is intended to usher in a new era of creative experimentation in Assamese cinema and reignite interest in the anthology genre. Further updates regarding cast, release timelines, and promotional activities will be shared in due course.