‘Jnanada: Reflections of Light and Shade’, a short documentary on veteran actress Jnanada Kakati was awarded the ‘Best Documentary Award’ at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2023 which was held in Noida on April 30.

It had also previously received the “Special Jury Mention Award” under short documentary at the “15th Jaipur International Film Festival” held on January 6, Jaipur.

It also received the “Special Jury Award” for the Best Film on Women at the “Indian Independent Film Festival, edition February -March 2023” (Associate Festival Partner Creative Asia Group, Hongkong).

It has also been officially selected for screening at the “Liber Films International Festival 2023”, Greece and “WRPN Women's International Film Festival 2023” at Delaware, United States.

Bobbeeta Sharma directed the documentary. Under the auspices of Sangita Advertising, Bobbeeta Sharma and Chinmoy Sharma produced it. Jimoni Choudhury wrote the narrative, Ravindra Badgaiyan is the creative director and editor, and Sharad Kumar Verma is in charge of the camera.