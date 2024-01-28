Assamese documentary 'Fehujali' has won the Best Short Documentary Award at the Jaipur International Film Festival 2024. This accolade was achieved amidst fierce competition, with 2971 films from 82 countries submitted, 326 films from 67 countries nominated, and 71 films from 19 countries selected for JIFF 24, setting a new world record.

'Fehujali', produced by the DGP of Assam and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, explores the challenges faced by disadvantaged youths in Assam who are targeted by extremist groups for recruitment. These groups use various tactics, including financial incentives, to attract the youths.

However, once they join, the youths quickly understand the hollow nature of their so-called mission to liberate Assam from India, realizing they are being used by foreign powers exploiting their patriotism. This leads to their eventual return home, disillusioned with the promises initially made to them.

The documentary uses cinematic techniques to narrate authentic stories, serving as a wake-up call to dissatisfied youth, and encouraging them to follow the right path in life.