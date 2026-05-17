Assamese film ‘Aakuti’ to make world premiere at New York Indian Film Festival

Assamese feature film Aakuti (Longing), centred on the emotional struggles of an eight-year-old girl coping with the absence of her mother, has been selected for the 2026 edition of the New York Indian Film Festival, where it will have its world premiere on May 30.

The 1-hour 34-minute film marks the debut feature of filmmaker Snigdha P Roy, who has written, directed and edited the project. The film was also picked for the ‘Film Bazaar Recommends’ section at Waves Film Bazaar 2025.

Reacting to the selection, Roy said being part of the festival and “nominated alongside some remarkable films” was an honour for the entire team. She described the recognition as “a meaningful acknowledgement of the passion and resilience” that went into making the film.

Roy said Aakuti was produced on a modest budget with a small team driven more by conviction than resources. The film has been co-produced by Tanuja P Roy under the banner of PKR Films.

The producer said the film’s journey “from inception to the international stage at the NYIFF is a significant milestone” for the team. She added that the project relies on “minimalistic storytelling and raw human connection”.

The film stars child actor Kavisha Mahanta in the lead role of Lakhi, a young girl haunted by the absence of a mother she never truly knew. The cast also includes Nilim Chetia, Anisha Hazarika, Arun Hazarika and Ananya Hazarika.

The story follows Lakhi, who lost her mother as an infant and grows up struggling with loneliness and emotional confusion. She spends her time sketching imaginary portraits of her mother, attempting to fill the void left behind. Her father Bishnu, tries to support her, but finds it difficult to break through her silence and inner turmoil.

As the narrative unfolds, Bishnu develops a close bond with another woman who helps him navigate his personal struggles. Though the two hope for a future together, circumstances complicate their relationship, while Lakhi remains unaware of it.

The makers said Aakuti explores grief, longing and the fragile bond between a father and daughter as they attempt to rebuild their lives quietly amid emotional uncertainty.

Cinematography for the film has been handled by Chida Bora, with sound design by Debajit Gayan and background score by Ashutosh Sohoni.