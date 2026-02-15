Assamese film ‘Adi Shakti’ wins big at Global Cine Confluence 2026, bags three top honours

In a massive boost to Assamese cinema on the national and global stage, feature film 'Adi Shakti' has clinched three major awards at prominent film platforms, marking a proud moment for the state’s cultural fraternity at the start of 2026. The film was honoured at the 18th edition of the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2026, the 9th New Delhi Film Festival (NDFF) 2026, and the Global Cine Confluence (GCC) – Delhi Film Convention and Summit 2026, jointly hosted in the national capital.

The critically acclaimed Assamese feature secured awards in three prestigious categories — Best Feature Film (Adi Shakti), Best Original Story (Indrani Baruah), and Best Debut Actress (Arshiya Mahanta). Newcomer Arshiya Mahanta’s powerful portrayal of a resilient woman battling patriarchal oppression earned her the Best Debut Actress honour, drawing widespread appreciation.

Adi Shakti narrates the compelling story of a courageous woman who challenges entrenched patriarchal norms and age-old regressive traditions, presenting a stirring account of resistance and empowerment. The film has been lauded for its bold storytelling, rooted cultural ethos, and socially relevant narrative.

The three-day cinematic conclave, held from February 13 at Bharat Mandapam and the India International Centre in New Delhi, is regarded as one of India’s largest film gatherings. It served as a vibrant platform for artistic dialogue among filmmakers, scholars, critics, and industry stakeholders from across the globe.

Produced by Ira Studio and directed by Bitupan Kashyap, Adi Shakti’s multi-award triumph has not only elevated Assamese cinema but also reinforced the region’s storytelling legacy on the international map.

This year’s edition of the festival witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 600 films competing from more than 4,000 entries spanning 60 countries. The event saw participation from over 1,000 delegates representing nations including the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, the United States, Japan, Pakistan, and the UAE. Awards were conferred across 10 categories, with 12 outstanding feature films showcased during the summit.