Assamese feature film ‘Adishakti’, directed by Bitopan Kashyap, has won the Best Film award at the prestigious Las Vegas Indie Awards in the United States, bringing international recognition to Assamese cinema ahead of its theatrical release.

Produced under the banner of Aira Motion Pictures, the film received the honour at the event held in Las Vegas, where selected short and feature-length films by independent filmmakers were recognised.

‘Adishakti’ has also been selected for a screening at Corporate Las Vegas – Workspace Near the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is not the film's first recognition on the international stage. Earlier, it won multiple awards at the Global Cine Confluence held in New Delhi on the platform of the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF).

At the event, ‘Adishakti’ received special recognition as Best Film. Dr Arshiya Mahanta won the Best Debut Actress award for her performance, while Indrani Barua received the award for Best Original Story.

With these recognitions ahead of its release, ‘Adishakti’ is scheduled to hit cinema halls across Assam on December 4.