Assamese short film 'Ansuni Chinkhe' (Unheard Whispers) recently captured international interest after its presentation at the Cannes Marché du Film. Under the direction of Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the film appeared before a global mix of cinema experts, critics, and distributors. Lauded for addressing significant societal issues, it has earned accolades for its creative portrayal and impactful message, especially in terms of women's rights and the voices on the margins.

Narrated by the National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas, 'Ansuni Chinkhe' unfolds the poignant tale of a young Indian girl, revealing the hurdles she faces from birth to adulthood. It delves into societal contradictions where, despite women's reverence, they endure discrimination and violence. Issues like female feticide and child marriage emerge as stark realities, aiming not only to expose but also to inspire empowerment and change.

Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the film's director, also leads the Assam Police's Special Task Force. Renowned for his work in public safety and policy transformation, Dr. Mahanta's foray into filmmaking mirrors his commitment to justice. According to him, "the film honours the countless women whose voices have been muted through ages," underscoring his mission to elevate silenced voices.

Even before its Cannes appearance, 'Ansuni Chinkhe' had already drawn critical acclaim within the national festival scene. At the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival in 2025, it garnered awards for Best Director and Best Actress, affirming its artistic merit and international significance amidst entries from 88 countries.

The selection of 'Ansuni Chinkhe' for Cannes Marché du Film marks a pivotal moment for Assamese-language cinema, adding to its rising global footprint. As regional Indian films attract wider international notice, this film distinguishes itself by weaving storytelling grounded in local traditions with a universal resonance.

Produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, the film acts as both a reflection and a loudspeaker for issues around gender inequality and violence against women. It mirrors real-world experiences and magnifies the demand for both cultural and legal shifts, striving to provoke thought, educate, and motivate through artistry.

Following its success at Cannes, the team behind the film is pursuing discussions for extensive digital distribution, aiming to reach audiences in India and internationally. There are additional intentions to screen the film in educational institutions, gender-focused forums, and cinema societies to keep fuelling critical dialogues. 'Ansuni Chinkhe' extends beyond a mere film; it is an appeal for justice and equity.

As 'Ansuni Chinkhe' continues to receive recognition globally, it emphasises film's power as an instrument for societal transformation. By shining a light on the unheard, it holds out hope for a fairer and more equitable world, demonstrating that silence is never a solution to injustice.