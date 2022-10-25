Monjul Baruah's Assamese language film 'Anur' (Eyes on the Sunshine) on October 25 was selected for the renowned International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The said film was chosen for the 'Indian Cinema Now' segment, with the six finest contemporary Indian films. It is based on Anuradha Sharma Pujaree's short story.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Pujaree said, "I'm very excited as it is definitely very good news for the team and waiting for further results also. Moreover, we expect people to go and watch the movie as it is a very unique story. It's really nice that you have a story and somebody wants to make a film out of it. But spontaneously, the story can change as the medium is very different. Monjul Baruah inserted certain shots since he needed to make the film for the moviegoers. But the whole story is the same and I liked the film very much. The movie was very concise, precise, and well-edited and the acting in the movie is marvelous".

The 27th edition of the IFFK will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 9 to 16.

The movie stars acclaimed actor Rajat Kapoor, as well as Boloram Das, Jahanara Begum, Udayan Duarah, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Rajjashree Sharma, and Bidya Bharati.

The narrative is about an elderly widow, who is a retired teacher and lives alone in the house constructed by her late husband. The house is everything to her and everything related to it is inextricably linked to the memories of her spouse that she takes with her through her lonely days and nights.

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala, hosts IFFK, one of India's most prestigious film festivals.