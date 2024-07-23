The new Assamese film 'Bidurbhai' has set a remarkable milestone in Assamese cinema, amassing a total collection of Rs 1.24 crore within its first three days of release. The film, which premiered on July 19, has received an overwhelming response from audiences across the state.

In its opening weekend, 'Bidurbhai' played in 179 theaters across Assam, with nearly all shows selling out from the day of release. The high demand was evident as advance ticket bookings opened three days prior to the release, resulting in most shows becoming housefull almost instantly.

Directed by Subrata Kakati and produced under the banner of Rootstock Entertainments, 'Bidurbhai' features a star-studded cast including Sumki Kachari, Bolin Bora, Ujjwal Rajkhowa, Trilokya Baruah, Neetu Khanikar, Pankaj Mahanta, Aseem Sharma, Snigdha Phukan, Sharmistha Das, Prasthan Bora, Hirakjyoti Bordoloi, Anand Barua, Asif Javed, and Dwipmani Khatniar. The film’s music, composed by Pranay Dutt, and sound combination by Souvik Phukan, have also been well-received. The cinematography was handled by Bitul Das, with production led by Arnab Hazarika.

The anticipation for 'Bidurbhai' had been building since the release of its predecessor, a web series of the same name. The excitement peaked with the launch of the film's poster, and the record-breaking box office collection reflects this enthusiasm.

With its unprecedented opening, 'Bidurbhai' has set a new standard in Assamese cinema, and it continues to draw large audiences to theaters, solidifying its place in the regional film industry’s history.