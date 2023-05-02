Assamese Film Director Tanuj Nath bagged Award as The Honorary Jury Mention for his 1st feature film “Made in Nalbari” at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival which was held in Noida, Delhi on Sunday, 30th April ,2023.

“Made in Nalbari” previously won the Best Film (Jury) Award at the 7th Indian World Film Festival, Best Feature Film at the Gangtok International Film Festival and the Golden Fern Film Award.

Based on the distinct stories of three persons and the emotional and personal crises they are experiencing, MADE IN NALBARI is a bittersweet road drama comedy. In a taxi ride, their stories will be combined as they discover commonalities. It has to do with the various emotional crises that different groups of people go through and how every group's fundamental emotional connection is the same.This will be an educational movie that examines the problems men face in their personal and professional life, their bonds with their mothers, their relationships with their wives and children, and their emotional burdens.

But, in the journey, the characters nuance within their familiar types individually and share a spirited chemistry with each other. They are a joy to watch together from start to finish, even though the journey starts without knowing each other, the end will hint becoming friends for the life.