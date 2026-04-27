Assamese film ‘Moromor Deuta’ set for May 15 release, brings Bhabendra Nath Saikia’s classic to screen

A new Assamese feature film, Moromor Deuta, adapted from a widely read work by Bhabendra Nath Saikia, is scheduled for theatrical release on May 15, the makers announced.

The film is based on one of the late author’s popular stories, first published in the children’s magazine Saphura in 1989–90. Known for its emotional depth, the story has remained relevant among readers across generations.

Director Himjyoti Talukdar said the project attempts to reinterpret the original work for a modern audience. “The film aims to bring this timeless story to the big screen with a fresh contemporary cinematic vision,” he said in a statement.

He added that adapting the text came with challenges. “Adapting a work of such emotional depth was both a responsibility and an honour. We have tried to retain the soul of the original work, while presenting it in a way that speaks to today’s cine lovers.”

The trailer, poster and title track were unveiled at a programme held on Saturday evening, marking the beginning of the film’s promotional campaign.

Speaking at the event, Preeti Saikia, managing trustee of the Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia Children Welfare Trust, described the adaptation as a significant moment. “This work was especially meaningful to my husband… Watching it find new expression through cinema is truly special,” she said, adding that the film carries his legacy forward to a new generation.

Bhabendra Nath Saikia, a noted academic, writer and filmmaker, received multiple honours during his career, including seven National Film Awards, the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Padma Shri.

The film features a mix of newcomers and established actors from the Assamese film industry, including Bodhisattva Sharma, Mintu Baruah, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Arun Nath, Gaurav Bora and Kul Kuldeep.

The makers said the film is expected to offer an emotional and nostalgic viewing experience, drawing on a story that has long held a place in Assamese literature.