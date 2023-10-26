Excitement is reaching its zenith in Assam's film-loving community as the highly awaited Assamese movie, 'Raghav,' is all set to grace the silver screen on October 27, 2023. Produced by Jatin Bora and featuring Nishita Goswami and the veteran actress Mridula Baruah in lead roles, this action-packed extravaganza promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, depicting the captivating journey of a taxi driver.

A Cinematic Treat Awaits You

'Raghav' is a cinematic masterpiece that promises to keep you on the edge of your seats. Directed by Jatin Bora, this film is a testament to Assam's growing film industry. It's an action-packed entertainment spectacle that's sure to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline.

Catch it at Anuradha Cineplex

Beginning on October 27, 2023, 'Raghav' will be screened at the prestigious Anuradha Cineplex until November 2, 2023. The movie schedule is as follows:

Morning Show: 11:00 AM

Afternoon Show: 1:30 PM

Evening Show: 4:00 PM

Night Show: 6:15 PM

Late Night Show: 8:30 PM

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this cinematic journey that promises to leave an indelible mark on your heart. Get ready to experience the magic of 'Raghav' as it hits the big screen on October 27. Be there at Anuradha Cineplex, and let the magic unfold.