Arun Das, a popular singer of the 90s passed away at 4.35 AM due to prolong disease, reports surfaced on on December 3.

Das was earlier admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and allegedly left to languish there without anyone attending to his needs.

Once a popular icon in the Assamese industry, Arun Das has disappeared from the public eye in recent years.

Many of his hit songs including 'Ketiaba Ojanite', 'Tumi Janu Jana', 'Atori Atori', 'Mur Ei Morom' were seen shared on social media as a nostalgic ode to the singer.