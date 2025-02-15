The Assamese play "Comfort Women: An Untold History", presented by Guwahati-based theatre group Abhigyanam, was successfully staged at the 24th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, India's premier international theatre festival organized by the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The festival, which runs from January 28 to February 16, 2025, is being hosted across eight Indian states and neighbouring countries Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The play was staged in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on February 6, 2025, and received an overwhelming response from the audience. Comfort Women: An Untold History, written and directed by Ranhang Choudhury, has already garnered appreciation on various platforms, including nominations in ten categories at the 13th META Theatre Festival. The play sheds light on the harrowing experiences of women during wartime and the lasting psychological scars they endure.

With powerful performances by Dhiraj Talukdar, Ripam Bhardwaj, Apurba Barman, Kuldeep Talukdar, Hemkumar Talukdar, Binod Das, Dulal Boro, Nirmal Barman, Nirjuraj Das, Rimjim Deka, Ajanta Hazarika, Dipanwita Das, Meenakshi Deka, Archana Kumari, Tarali Basumatari, Barasha Das, and Sunita Barman, the production left a deep impact on the audience.

Sri Ranhang Choudhury, Director of the play said, "Bringing Comfort Women: An Untold History to the Bharat Rang Mahotsav has been an incredibly humbling experience. This play is not just a theatrical production but a voice for the unheard stories of countless women who suffered in silence. The overwhelming response from the audience in Ranchi reaffirms the power of theatre in igniting conversations about historical injustices. I am grateful to my entire team for their dedication and to the National School of Drama for providing us with this prestigious platform to share our narrative with a larger audience."

The technical brilliance of the play was enhanced by the expertise of Dimple Kumar Das (Lighting), Dhanjit Boro (Music Projection), Nirjuraj Das (Makeup), Barasha Devi and Rimjim Deka (Costume Design), and Bikul Boro & Dulal Boro (Set Design & Stage Arrangements).

Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the world's largest theatre festival, witnessed participation from various international and national theatre groups, with ten Assamese productions securing a coveted spot at the event. The successful staging of Comfort Women: An Untold History at such a prestigious platform reaffirms the richness of Assam's theatrical landscape and its ability to engage with globally relevant narratives.