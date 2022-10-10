Lakhinandan Boruah, a Mumbai-based Assamese playwright, has collaborated with renowned Australian filmmaker Glenn T Hayden and South African producer Anjil Naidoo to recreate the Middle Eastern traditional tale "Aladdin," which premiered in Durban late last month.

“Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp” has a cast of 20 foreign actors and dancers, with music and lyrics by Pranashan Singh and choreography by Bertwin D'Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna. A few Mumbai-based dancers consists of the dance cast.

Boruah informed reporters that "Aladdin" has been recounted in numerous ways by many storytellers over the years, but they are adamant that the authenticity of the folk tale would be preserved above the other western interpretations. “If we read 'Tales from 1001 Nights,' we'd discover that Aladdin's narrative had numerous genies”, Boruah told PTI.

"Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp" will go to Johannesburg and Cape Town later this year and early next year after debuting in Durban on September 30 with a multinational cast and crew from South Africa, Germany, India, Australia, the United States, and other nations.