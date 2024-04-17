Pop rock band Seasons has released their latest original single, "Farishta." Released on April 11, 2024, the track captures the band's signature blend of infectious rhythms, soul-stirring melodies, and heartfelt lyrics.

Formed in 2015 during the college days of founding members Dhritiman (lead singer) and Teerthankar (backing vocals/lead guitarist), Seasons has emerged as a powerful voice in the Indian music scene. Featuring Sanidhya on keyboard, Taara on drums, and Abhishek on bass, the new release "Farishta," mixed and mastered by Ssameer at Rhythm Solutions, strikes a poignant chord with its celebration of love.

"Farishta" is more than just a song; it's a love letter to the guiding lights that help us traverse the darkest tunnels of life. Dhritiman describes it as a tribute to those who, like angels, bring light and solace when we need it most. The song will resonate with anyone who has experienced the warmth of unconditional love.

"The story behind each of our songs is quite unique," says Dhritiman. "While our last release, 'Teri Nazar,' represented the fresh sound of an early spring morning, 'Farishta' embodies a late spring/early summer vibe. It's a song that can be interpreted in multiple ways, but at its core, it's about love in all its forms."

Teerthankar adds, “‘Farishta’ is a song that embodies the essence of love and hope. Musically, it is a seamless blend of genres, incorporating elements of pop, rock, acoustic, and modern electronic soundscapes."

In addition to their latest release, Seasons has won hearts of audiences with previous hits such as "Kaise Kahun," "Waqt," "All Day All Night," and "Jolise Jolibo." Their love for different kinds of music inspired Seasons to create “Bondhu Reh,” blending Bengali and Assamese folk styles. This song became earned them global recognition after being featured in the documentary “Noor Islam” and shown at top film festivals. Seasons then worked with the popular singer Prakash Jaiswal for “Naam Hi,” a song that combined their talents and showed their ability to mix different musical styles.

Beyond the recording studio, Seasons truly comes alive on stage, mesmerising crowds in cities throughout India with their electrifying live performances.

"Farishta" is now available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Wynk, YouTube Music, and YouTube.