Assamese psychological drama 'Taarikh' to release on August 22, revisits 2008 serial bomb blasts

A poignant new Assamese feature film, Taarikh, will hit cinema screens on August 22, exploring the emotional aftermath of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Assam. The film was officially announced at an event on Wednesday where the trailer and title track were unveiled.

Directed by Himjyoti Talukdar and produced by Muktismaan Hazarika and Arundhati Sarmah Baruah, Taarikh is a psychological drama that delves deep into the personal trauma experienced by victims’ families. The narrative follows a father grappling with grief and memory after losing his son in the coordinated explosions that shook the state 16 years ago.

“This story is personal and universal at the same time. It speaks of time, memory, loss and love — moments we often overlook,” Talukdar said while addressing the media at the trailer launch event.

The film promises to offer a sensitive and thought-provoking portrayal of how tragedy reshapes lives, aiming to resonate not just with those directly impacted by the blasts, but also with anyone who has endured loss.

Set against one of the darkest days in Assam’s recent history, Taarikh is expected to open a conversation around collective trauma and healing through the lens of cinema.