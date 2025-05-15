The audio-visual rendition of the Assamese song was launched at Lahar Digital Studio, located in Guwahati. The audio-visual presentation of the most recent contribution to the evolving domain of Assamese music, titled 'Fagun Bolise,' was officially launched on Tuesday, May 13.

The Guwahati-based studio Lahar Digital hosted the music video releasing event. The inauguration was graced by the presence of noted music director Manash Hazarika, singer Saju, the editor and video director of the composition Tiraap Simanta Medhi, singer Surabhi Sonmoni, cultural activist Mridul Hazarika, among other guests.

Following the considerable acclaim received shortly after the debut of the composition "Eti Eti Kotha" on YouTube, Surabhi Sonmoni Hazarika has unveiled a captivating romantic piece entitled "Fagun Bolise", showcasing her collaboration with the popular vocalist Rupam Bhuyan.

Numerous musical pieces have been created that are inspired by the month of Fagun, known for its association with the blossoming of the natural world. Fagun resembles a gentle murmur of rustling leaves in the air and wind. The breeze of Fagun exhibits a certain restlessness.

It is this very breeze that conveys messages of love. These profound affections are vividly expressed through the vibrant hues of Palash flowers. The discussion of the spring season frequently conjures themes of love, stimulating cognitive engagement and inducing a sense of restlessness in the heart.

The musical composition "Fagun Bolise" seeks to convey a deep and everlasting love that is genuine and heartfelt. The song delves into the beauty and power of a love that stands the test of time and remains steadfast through any challenge.

The song, characterised by its innovative and captivating presentation style, has been composed and written by Surabhi Sonmoni. In addition to her role as a vocalist, Surabhi Sonmoni is also recognised for her contributions as a lyricist and composer.

In the composition, vocalists Rupam Bhuyan and Surabhi Sonmoni exhibit a notable proficiency in harmonising and augmenting each other's performances. The song's emotive quality, reinforced by its beautiful lyrics, is further enhanced by the seamless musical direction of renowned music director Palash Surya Gogoi. Tiraap Simanta Medhi directed and edited the song's video.

The song is videographed by Amlan Jyoti Rajkhowa. On the other hand, the performances of Amit Kumar Borah and Priyam Pallabee have significantly enhanced the aesthetic quality of the song.

The mixing and mastering processes were executed by Manash Hazarika of studio Lahar Digital and Pinku Das of @Red AV Studio. The song has been officially released by SS Production on its YouTube channel.