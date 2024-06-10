“Fehujali”, the acclaimed Assamese short documentary directed by Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta, is poised for its premiere at the esteemed Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) on June 21, 2024.

The documentary has been produced by the Director General of Police, Assam and its English subtitles have been curated by Dr. Jovial Kalita.

At the 7th New Delhi Film Festival held on March 28, "Fehujali" had earned itself a significant mark by winning the Best Short Documentary award.

GP Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam, stressed the film's vital message about youth being lured into terrorist groups. To counter this, they decided to share real-life stories of those who regretted joining such organisations as these individuals aim to caution others, hoping to prevent them from making the same mistake. Singh emphasised the importance of enlightening young people about the harsh realities of extremist recruitment.

Dr Mahanta on the other hand, highlighted how the documentary delves into the challenges faced by marginalised youths in Assam, who are trapped by extremist groups using tactics like financial inducements for recruitment. It reveals their disillusionment upon realising the emptiness of their supposed mission to free Assam from India. Their return home is a journey filled with shattered dreams and newfound clarity.

The documentary stands as a rallying cry for disillusioned youth, advocating for a journey towards purpose and righteousness rather than succumbing to the temptations of extremism. “Fehujali” is revered for its impactful message and compelling cinematic narrative and resonates deeply with audiences.

As a beacon for non-feature films, MIFF stands as South Asia's oldest and largest platform dedicated to showcasing the finest in short films, documentaries, and animations.

The MIFF festival will run from June 15 to June 21, 2024.