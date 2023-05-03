Xoudaamini- Into the Light is a short film on the evils of domestic violence set in rural Assam. Deceived by her husband and a victim of marital rape, this story is about a female weaver's hope and courage.

Directed by young filmmaker Priyanka Sohoria who have observed a disturbing reality in the rural areas of Assam that many women do not comprehend the issue of marital rape and may consider it acceptable.

The story of a weaver was expertly portrayed by Sohoria, who also illuminated the amazing facets of everyday life in Assam, including both the advantages of traditional weaving and the drawbacks of sociocultural attitudes towards marital rape.

Priyanka Sohoriaa young filmmaker from the northeastern state of Assam shares her journey with IndiaTodayNE.

Why did you pick up this particular storyline?

I've seen a common thing possessed by weavers in Assam, who are seen as creative beings with an innate ability to create magic with their hands. Weaving is an integral part of life in Assam, with every household having its own unique weaving traditions and techniques.

It is crucial to raise awareness about marital rape and to make it clear that such behavior is not acceptable. They just need to emphasize that there should be limits to what is deemed acceptable, and it is our responsibility to recognize and respect these boundaries.

Why do you think "Xoudaamini" is different from other Assamese movies?

Each movie is distinct from the other, as they all have their own distinct methods of presenting their story. This uniqueness is what makes each movie special and aesthetically pleasing.

While presenting this film about this particular issue, I along with our team approached the issue in our way. But if another creator presented the same issue, they might offer a different perspective, which is also a beauty of the art form.

You have beautifully portrayed the story of a weaver in your short film. Your take on this?

Well, Thank you so much for the compliment. But filmmaking is a collaborative effort that cannot be done alone. It requires a dedicated team to execute it successfully. This includes essential aspects such as suitable lighting, makeup, acting, and camera angles or movements etc. This film's success is due to the dedication and assistance of everyone involved, from the producer to the spot boy, all bringing their unique expertise to the project. I think this collective effort results in a lively portrayal.

Do you think the Assamese content nowadays is more mature as compared to its previous years?

Over the years, with the rapid advancement of technology and the emergence of a new world, the film industry has experienced tremendous growth. As a result, there are now many films available in various genres. But I believe that despite the current abundance of films due to technological advancements and the OTT platforms, the work done by our ancestors with limited resources was remarkable, particularly as it reflected their cultural roots. And somewhere I feel with the advancement of technology in modern times, the importance of traditional values and content has been suppressed.

However I believe for our film industry to grow and thrive, it is essential to incorporate both technical advancements and brilliant storytelling. These two elements need to be blended together to create a successful and dynamic film industry.

Do you think this movie can be a breakthrough for you?

As a filmmaker, creating movies is my profession. I am passionate about producing films with unique storylines. However, to be successful, it is crucial to have an audience that can appreciate and connect with the movies we create. A filmmaker's success lies in providing something valuable to the people and society through their movies. If the audience sees "XOUDAAMINI- Into The Light" as a turning point in my career, I would be grateful, because I hope it will encourage more people to watch my future work.

Where did you shoot this movie? Your wholesome experience while making the movie.

We filmed this movie in a small village named "Kamarkuchi" located in the Nalbari district of Assam. During the hot month of September, and only had four days to do so. As an independent filmmaker, we do not always have the privilege of having producers to support us. However, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our producer Pallavi Chumki Baruah through this platform. I along with my production team EKODA are so fortunate to have her in this project. She played a crucial role in ensuring that everyone involved in the project had the necessary resources to effectively carry out their tasks. During the shoot, the locals were eager to see the shoot and it added to the charm of the experience. However, due to the commotion, we faced some sound recording issues during the shoot, which caused delays as our lead actor had to pause between takes. The scorching sunlight made it a tiring experience, but the collective enthusiasm and determination helped us push through and get the job done.