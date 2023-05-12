The latest Assamese web series, ‘Kolorob’, is receiving widespread acclaim from viewers across India and abroad, after being released on the OTT platform, Reeldrama. The seven-episode intense gripping drama is directed by Nanan Pachani, who is well-known in the film and television industry in Assam for his exceptional talent and creativity. The story, developed along with the creative team of Reeldrama, the screenplay, and dialogue of 'Kolorob' are written by Pranab Barua and Uday Bhaskar Patar.

The web series follows the story of a group of friends who experience the worst sides of each other during a jungle trip that places them in unfavorable situations. The loss of Neeti’s younger brother Piku, who was a victim of ragging and suffered from misophonia, a mental condition that causes intense anger and disgust under certain circumstances, leads Neeti to plan revenge against his tormentors. She takes them on a trip to kill them, but unknown to her, others also have plans.

The police uncover startling facts after encountering the truth of every individual, which shapes the intriguing and breathtaking story of ‘Kolorob’.

“As a director, I am thrilled with the positive reception that my latest web series, ‘Kolorob’, has received on the Reeldrama platform. This murder mystery was a project that I poured so much of myself into, exploring the different perspectives of one central character. It was a challenge, but I am proud of the result and grateful for the praise that we have received. Thank you to everyone who has watched and supported ‘Kolorob’. I can’t wait to explore new stories and continue to push the boundaries of filmmaking," said director Nanan Pachani.

The cast of 'Kolorob' includes Siddhartha Sharma, Snigdha Gogoi, Himanshu Gogoi, Udayan Duarah, Himanshu Prasad Das, Angashree Neog, Oasis Talukdar, Kaushik Nath, Atul Pachani, Narmada Das, and Sagarika Goswami.

The music is composed by Parag Priyam Nath, and the sound design is by Rukmajit Baruah. The production design is by Anima Pachani, while the cinematography is by Oasis Talukdar along with Suruj Deka, and Bitul Das.

The success of ‘Kolorob’, among viewers in India and abroad, is a testament to the exceptional talent of the team and their ability to create compelling content that engages audiences.

Reeldrama is an Assamese over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform that is bringing a revolution in the regional entertainment industry. The platform offers a diverse range of content, including films, TV series, and original web series in the Assamese language. Reeldrama is transforming the way regional content is produced, distributed, and consumed, making it more accessible and appealing to a wider audience across the world. With its bold and innovative approach, Reeldrama is leading the way for the Assamese entertainment industry, inspiring a new generation of filmmakers and audiences alike.