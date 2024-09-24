Award-winning director Tushar Tyagi's latest short film "Saving Chintu" is slated to debut on Open Theatre on September 27. The film, which has qualified for Oscar consideration, boasts an impressive cast led by "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Adil Hussain.

Tyagi, known for his acclaimed shorts "Gulabee" and "Love+", takes on the touching tale of an American-Indian gay couple's journey to adopt an HIV-positive child from an Indian orphanage. The film delves into the cultural hurdles faced by non-traditional couples in the adoption process.

"I wanted to tell a story about two humans who love a child and want to adopt him," Tyagi explained. "Their sexuality is not the central theme; it's about their journey as a couple facing unique challenges."

The director's approach breaks away from common queer film tropes. "People who initially read the script remarked that it doesn't look like a typical gay film because there are no intimate scenes," he noted. "My aim was to humanise the characters instead of resorting to stereotypes."

Adil, who also serves as a producer alongside Ritika Jayaswal, was quick to support the project. Tyagi recalled, "When I first reached out to him in 2019, he was filming with Marvel Studios in Atlanta. After reading the script, he sent me an email saying he loved the story and wanted to be a producer."

The ensemble cast features Sachin Bhatt ("Magnum P.I."), Edward Sonnenblick (Emmy-nominated for "Inside Edge"), and Dipannita Sharma ("War").

In a surprising twist, the film caught the attention of Priyanka Chopra during its Oscars campaign. Tyagi shared, "I was jet-lagged when I saw a DM from Priyanka Chopra. She had written a heartfelt post about the film on her Instagram after watching it in the Oscars screening room."

As "Saving Chintu" prepares for its Open Theatre premiere, audiences can look forward to a fresh perspective on love, family, and the universal desire to nurture a child, regardless of societal norms.