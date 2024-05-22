Anurag Saikia, an Assamese musician known by his social media handle @anuraag_psychaea, has brought national recognition to popular local meme by incorporating it into the official soundtrack for Season 3 of the Amazon Original series Panchayat.

Saikia's track "Panchayat (Insta Mix)" skillfully blends the viral catchphrase "Dangoriya Ahise Atori Diok" with an indie folk-inspired production, capturing the essence of the meme that has resonated widely in Assam.

The track, part of the much-anticipated Panchayat series soundtrack, not only features the "Dangoriya" meme but also includes the widely popular "Aayein" meme audio, further showcasing Saikia's talent in integrating culturally significant elements into mainstream media. By doing so, Saikia has successfully elevated these local expressions to a broader audience, bridging regional and national cultural landscapes.

Anurag Saikia's innovative approach has been praised for its creativity and authenticity, reflecting a growing trend of incorporating social media phenomena into mainstream entertainment. This move has also highlighted the potential for regional content to gain widespread acclaim, marking a significant moment for Assamese culture on the national stage.

The soundtrack’s release has been met with enthusiasm from fans of both the series and Saikia’s work, with many appreciating the blend of traditional and modern influences. The Panchayat series, known for its relatable depiction of rural India, benefits from Saikia's fresh and authentic musical contributions, adding a unique layer to its storytelling.