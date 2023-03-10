‘Joymoti’, a name that marks the glorious history of Assamese cinema has turned 88 today (March 10). The first Assamese feature film- Joymoti is based on the dauntless attitude of a celebrated princess and the wife of Tai-Ahom Prince Gadapani, who endured terrible suffering but never revealed the whereabouts of her exiled husband.

Directed and produced by the freedom fighter and cultural pioneer Jyotiprasad Agarwala, the protagonist character, skillfully played by Aideu Nilambar Handique, showed the event of political instability in the 17th-century Ahom kingdom.

She has been portrayed as an excellent state crafter who is quietly dignified and steadfastly dedicated to the tradition and welfare of her people. However, the film's breathtaking cinematography, editing, and performances foreshadow the arrival of a culturally based genre, managed through a skilled lens.

Joymoti is based on Lakshminath Bezbaroa's renowned Assamese play, "Joymoti Kunwari," from 1914. Bezbaroa was a key player in the revival of Assamese culture, and his plays are famous for bringing important personalities and events from Assamese history to a wider audience.

It's important to remember that Jyotiprasad Agarwala was an Assamese cultural visionary whose works included political activism, theatre, film, music, and poetry. His debut movie, "Joymoti," was created with the goal of preserving Assamese culture and honouring the people's rich history, distinctive cultural heritage, and manners.