Assam’s first international co-production with Israel heads to Pune festival screening

An international feature film co-directed by Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah and Israeli director Dan Wolman has been selected for the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026, marking a watershed moment for cinema from the northeast Indian state.

'Murders Too Close – Love Too Far' will screen in the Global Cinema section on Saturday, January 17, and Monday, January 19. The selection represents the first international co-production between an Assamese and a foreign production house, backed by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting through the National Film Development Corporation of India.

Co-director Dan Wolman confirmed the achievement, stating: "I am happy to tell you that our film has been accepted to the Pune International Film Festival and will be presented there on January 19."

The 108-minute crime drama was shot entirely in Assam with a local crew, demonstrating the region's technical capabilities for international productions. Partha Borgohain handled cinematography, whilst editing came from Eyal Amir, sound design by Debajit Gayan, and music by Sanket Joshi. The cast includes Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Shaminn Mannan, Seema Biswas, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam and Adil Hussain.

Set in a rural police station, the narrative follows senior CBI officer Ram Chaudhary investigating the murder of two policemen. His path crosses with Gita, an artist whose work examines mob psychology and collective behaviour. As additional murders emerge, the investigation becomes entangled with personal relationships, building towards a final revelation.

Manju Borah, who co-produced alongside Amir Gedalia and Wolman, emphasised the project's significance. "Being selected at PIFF is a proud moment not just for our film, but for Assamese cinema. This project shows that stories from Assam can find space on global platforms when backed by strong collaboration and local talent," she said.

Wolman brings substantial credentials to the collaboration, having directed internationally recognised films including 'Hide and Seek', 'Precious Life' and 'Judas'. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th International Film Festival of India in 2018. Borah, a National Award winner, focuses on culturally rooted cinema addressing social, indigenous and women-centric themes.

Cinematographer Borgohain reflected on the production: "It was creatively satisfying to work with an international team while staying rooted in local landscapes and working practices. I am thankful for the opportunity."

The screening is anticipated to enhance Assam's profile in international cinema circles and encourage further cross-border collaborations based in the region.