Ahead of the official release of the critically acclaimed Hindi film made in Assam, Kooki will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

The film will be screened on the 21st of May at 11:30 AM (local time) at Palais H.

The film revolves around a sensitive topic and narrates the journey of a rape victim. Directed by Pranab J Deka the movie shows multiple stages and mental trauma a victim goes through.

In a bold move to showcase the rich cultural tapestry and cinematic talent of Assam, the Assamese film industry has embarked on a pioneering journey with its latest Hindi-language production. This decision, rooted in a desire to reach a broader audience and gain national recognition, marks a significant milestone in the industry's evolution.

The industry's desire to shatter geographical boundaries and present the distinctive stories and filmmaking skills of Assamese filmmakers on a pan-Indian platform led to the idea to develop a Hindi-language movie. Hindi is a language that is widely spoken throughout the nation, therefore the industry chose it in an effort to connect with a wide range of people and leave a lasting impression.

Speaking about this strategic shift, Dr Junmoni Devi Khound producer of the movie, highlighted the importance of reaching out to a larger audience. "Our goal is to demonstrate the depth and diversity of Assamese cinema to audiences beyond our region. Hindi, as a national language, provides us with a platform to showcase our storytelling heritage and technical expertise to a wider spectrum of viewers,"

The move to produce a Hindi-language film is not merely a commercial venture but a strategic step towards positioning Assamese cinema on the national stage. It reflects the industry's aspirations to garner wider recognition, attract investments, and pave the way for future collaborations with stakeholders across the Indian film landscape.