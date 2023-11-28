A Karbi feature film from Assam has become the talk of the town at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mridul Gupta and produced by Dhaniram Tisso, the film is making waves in the Indian Panorama Section.

"A remarkable team graces the red carpet at #IFFI54, sharing the tale of "Mirbeen" in the #IndianPanorama Section. Their presence adds magic to the cinematic fiesta here in Goa, creating an enchanting atmosphere at this astonishing festival".

Mirbeen is an authentic portrayal of the 2005 extremist strife that engulfed Karbi Anglong. The film is a story about truth and facts, said Director Mridul Gupta.