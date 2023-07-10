Actor cum director from the northeastern state of Assam, Kenny Basumatary is the latest to join Atlee Kumar's directorial 'Jawan' starring superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone.

Confirming the news, Kenny Basumatary told IndiaTodayNE that he is a part of King Khan's father's 4-person commando team and playing a retired commando. Calling it a great opportunity for himself, he further added that Shah Rukh Khan is the most honest and humble person living on earth.

"When I first met Shah Rukh Khan, we were waiting for him looking all pale owing to his role. Shah Rukh apologized for coming late. I was so shocked that the biggest superstar is apologizing for coming late. It was unbelievable", Kenny Basumatary revealed in an interview earlier this year.

This is not the first time, an actor from Assam has joined Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie. Earlier this year, actor and a model from Assam, Diganta Hazarika played a crucial part in Shahrukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, was written and directed by Atlee, with Hindi lines provided by Sumit Purohit.