With few hours left before the curtains to the popular cooking show MasterChef India Season 7 draws to a closure, Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia has already been announced as the winner, as per reliable sources.

After weeks of nail-biting challenges and emotional breakdowns with ouster of many talented cooks, Assam’s Nayanjyoti managed to reach up the ladder after crossing each of the hurdles during his journey in the cooking show.

Nayan, who was spotted by celebrated chef Vikas Khanna, is a self-trained cook, whose Instagram handle spoke his keen interest and passion for the culinary field.

It was Vikas Khanna who persuaded Nayan’s father to allow him to follow his passion for cooking despite his opposition.

Earlier, a picture of Nayanjyoti holding the trophy and dressed in the "MasterChef coat" was shared on the show’s fan page, raising curiosity among the viewers whether he has been crowned as the winner of the show.

Nayanjyoti has had a journey of his own on MasterChef, where he performed exceptionally well in some challenges while finishing last in others.

Also read : Leaked photos suggest MasterChef India has found its winner, check out who won the trophy