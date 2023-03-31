Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia has won the title of MasterChef India Season 7 after a finale night summing up the contestant’s signature specialties’.

Apart from the trophy, Nayanjyoti Saikia was also handed a cheque of Rs 25 lakh.

Popular chef Ranveer Brar on Nayanjyoti Saikia's win stated, "Aaya tha sara Bharat, reh gaya Assam".

The euphoric win was already buzzing in social media platforms even as viewers waited for the finale night with bated breath to see their favourite contest hold the coveted trophy of MasterChef India.

The finale challenge saw the presence of star celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapur who graced the occasion as celebrity judge for the night.

The three chefs of MasterChef India Season 7 including Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, Vikas Khanna and celebrity chef judge Sanjeev

With pressure mounting up with each passing second, the three finalists – Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sharma and Suvarna Bagul gave their best for the finale challenge which required each to cook a three-course meal within 120 minutes.

Finalists Suvarna Bagul (L), Assam's Nayanjyoti Saikia (C), and Santa Sharma (R)

The trio pumped up the hit literally as the finalists showed their culinary skills with quick hands and creative prowess, while presenting an array of dishes, each reflecting their respective state’s specialty.

Assam’s new golden boy, Nayanjyoti dished out Sunshine in a bowl as a starter which included a coconut based crab curry. The main dish presented by Nayan was ‘haah kumura’ (duck curry with gourd), that was star dish of the night concluding with a sweet dish made with berries.

Nayanjyoti readying his dishes

Nayanjyoti's starter dish - Sunshine in a bowl made with a coconut base crab curry

Not to forget our another contestant from Assam, Santa Sharma won the judge’s heart with Assam’s iconic culinary platter – Sunga chicken, poita bhaat, bilahi chutney, maas pura, enveloping the goodness of the state’s pride with a chocolate and gur based 'tekeli pitha' for the sweet dish.

Sunga chicken cooked by Santa Sharma in Bamboo tube

Chef Ranveer Brar with Assam's Santa Sharma

Subarna dished out her signature platter and Maharashtra’s famous dish Thessa made with ridged gourd or Chinese okra.

MasterChef India Season 7 was judged by popular chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna and aired in the month of January.

Nayanjyoti’s journey to the podium of MasterChef India season 7 has been truly brilliant and his lifting the title of MasterChef has made him the new golden boy of Assam.

Also read : Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia wins MasterChef India Season 7, claim sources