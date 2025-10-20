Assam's NOVO wins India’s biggest band battle "Ticket to Hornbill 2025" in Kohima

In a night that celebrated rhythm, passion, and the power of live music, NOVO, a rising rock band from Assam, clinched the coveted title of “Ticket to Hornbill – India’s Biggest Band Battle 2025”, held at RCEMPA, Jotsoma, on Friday, October 17 evening.

The grand finale of the much-anticipated national competition saw some of India’s most promising bands battle it out for the top spot. With their high-voltage performance and captivating stage presence, NOVO won over both the jury and the audience, earning their place to perform at the prestigious Hornbill International Music Festival 2025.

Juxtaposed from Bengaluru was adjudged 1st Runner-Up, while Akhanda from Sikkim secured the 2nd Runner-Up position, each delivering power-packed sets that reflected the diversity and vibrancy of India’s independent music landscape.

The competition also honoured individual musical brilliance with several special awards:

Best Keyboardist: Akhanda (Sikkim)

Best Drummer: Novo (Assam)

Best Bassist: Juxtaposed (Bengaluru)

Best Guitarist: Akhanda (Sikkim)

Best Vocalist: Stereo Groove (Nagaland)

Adding to the evening’s glamour were Choice Awards presented by top music brands recognizing exceptional talent:

Sennheiser Choice Award: Thunder’s Cave (Meghalaya)

Ibanez Choice Awards: SoHumble (Delhi) and Mood Station (Mizoram)

The event, presented by Bhikharam Chandmal – North East and hosted by the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), Government of Nagaland, was more than a competition — it was a celebration of India’s musical diversity.

TaFMA’s initiative aims to make Nagaland a vibrant hub for music, creativity, and cultural collaboration, bringing together artists from across the country to share one stage and one dream.