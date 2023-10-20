Assam's Rapper Firoza Khan, "Khanzaadi," takes 'Bigg Boss' 17 by storm
Assam's rapper Firoza Khan, known as 'Khanzaadi', is creating a sensation in the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Her dynamic presence has captivated the audience and she continues to make headlines in the popular reality show.
The 17th season of the immensely popular reality show, Bigg Boss, kicked off on October 15, 2023, with a dazzling array of contestants, but one name has stood out among them all - the talented and enigmatic Firoza Khan, known to her fans by her stage name, Khanzaadi.
Firoza Khan hails from an Assamese Muslim middle-class family, and she's not just any ordinary contestant. She is a rapper, singer, and songwriter, describing herself on Instagram as a 'wild heart and gypsy soul.' Khanzaadi's journey to the Bigg Boss house is a testament to her unwavering determination and hard work.
She made her mark in the industry with her exceptional rap skills, earning a spot on India's first rap competition, 'MTV Hustle.' Despite the challenges she faced and the absence of a godfather in the industry, Firoza's relentless effort and talent propelled her to fame as a successful rapper.
During her time on 'MTV Hustle Season 2,' she was chosen for the EPR Rebels team and worked alongside the esteemed rapper, EPR. This marked a pivotal moment in her career and showcased her abilities to the world.
Firoza Khan isn't just known for her musical talents; she also made headlines with her rumored romance with Lebanese model and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Jad Hadid. Their relationship garnered significant attention but was short-lived, as they later unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Inside the Bigg Boss house, Khanzaadi has been making waves with her unique personality. In a recent episode, she had a heated argument with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. Faruqui, who had maintained a cordial relationship with other housemates, finally lost his cool during a confrontation with Khanzaadi.
The incident began when Mannara Chopra tried to mediate a dispute between the two. Khanzaadi appeared displeased and confrontational, provoking Faruqui. He repeatedly tried to maintain a civil tone, but Khanzaadi continued to dance and engage in verbal confrontation. Eventually, Munawar Faruqui reached his breaking point and issued a warning, "Ye aankhe dikhake, ye (dance) karke mere se baat nahi karna" (Don't talk to me with those eyes and by dancing like this).
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