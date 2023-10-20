The 17th season of the immensely popular reality show, Bigg Boss, kicked off on October 15, 2023, with a dazzling array of contestants, but one name has stood out among them all - the talented and enigmatic Firoza Khan, known to her fans by her stage name, Khanzaadi.

Firoza Khan hails from an Assamese Muslim middle-class family, and she's not just any ordinary contestant. She is a rapper, singer, and songwriter, describing herself on Instagram as a 'wild heart and gypsy soul.' Khanzaadi's journey to the Bigg Boss house is a testament to her unwavering determination and hard work.

She made her mark in the industry with her exceptional rap skills, earning a spot on India's first rap competition, 'MTV Hustle.' Despite the challenges she faced and the absence of a godfather in the industry, Firoza's relentless effort and talent propelled her to fame as a successful rapper.

During her time on 'MTV Hustle Season 2,' she was chosen for the EPR Rebels team and worked alongside the esteemed rapper, EPR. This marked a pivotal moment in her career and showcased her abilities to the world.

Firoza Khan isn't just known for her musical talents; she also made headlines with her rumored romance with Lebanese model and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Jad Hadid. Their relationship garnered significant attention but was short-lived, as they later unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Khanzaadi has been making waves with her unique personality. In a recent episode, she had a heated argument with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. Faruqui, who had maintained a cordial relationship with other housemates, finally lost his cool during a confrontation with Khanzaadi.

The incident began when Mannara Chopra tried to mediate a dispute between the two. Khanzaadi appeared displeased and confrontational, provoking Faruqui. He repeatedly tried to maintain a civil tone, but Khanzaadi continued to dance and engage in verbal confrontation. Eventually, Munawar Faruqui reached his breaking point and issued a warning, "Ye aankhe dikhake, ye (dance) karke mere se baat nahi karna" (Don't talk to me with those eyes and by dancing like this).