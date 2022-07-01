Rima Kagti from Assam is among the 397 new members invited this year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, bringing laurels to the state. Actors Kajol, Suriya, directors Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas of 'Writing With Fire' fame are the other notable Indians on the list that was announced by the Academy on June 28.



The 2022 class includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners, with 44% of the invitees being women, and 37% of the group belonging to underrepresented communities.



The writer-director, who primarily works in Bollywood, made her debut as a director with the critically acclaimed Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), which was followed by the neo-noir, Talaash (2012) and the historical sports drama Gold (2018).



Kagti, a native of Borhapjan of Tinsukia district, Assam, has also worked on several screenplays, including ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (2011), ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ (2015), and ‘Gully Boy’ (2019).

She has worked as an assistant director with many leading directors including Farhan Akhtar (Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya), Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan), Honey Irani (Armaan), and Mira Nair (Vanity Fair).



Reema along with Zoya Akhtar founded Tiger Baby Films, a film and web studio, in October 2015.