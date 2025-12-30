Assam’s Rima Das wins excellence in directing award from New York film body

Filmmaker Rima Das has received the Excellence in Directing award from New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT) for her film Village Rockstars 2, adding another international honour to her body of work.

The award was announced on December 29, recognising Das among 11 filmmakers from around the world for their contribution to cinema. NYWIFT is regarded as one of the leading non-profit organisations in the US entertainment industry, working to support and promote women across film, television and digital media.

Calling the recognition “deeply meaningful”, Das said the honour reaffirmed her belief that stories rooted in lived Indian realities can resonate globally. She described the award not just as a personal milestone, but as encouragement to continue building a more inclusive global cinema.

Village Rockstars 2 is the sequel to Das’s critically acclaimed Village Rockstars. The film premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2024, where it won the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film.

Other filmmakers honoured by NYWIFT this year include Suzannah Herbert (Natchez), Cherien Dabis (All That’s Left of You), Shonali Bose (A Fly on the Wall), Rachel Immaraj (An Unquiet Mind), Elena Neuman (Looking UP), Kerstin Karlhuber (After All), Lisa Cunningham (Me Period), Jackie Quinones (Miles Away), Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni (Cutting Through Rocks), and Rachel Israel (The Floaters).