Renowned award-winning designer Sanjukta Dutta is set to make her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, showcasing her unique Mekhela Chador garments alongside supermodels Mirka Oktavia Hendro and Valeriya Hjertenaes.

For the first time, Dutta will walk the red carpet herself, presenting her distinctive creations that blend traditional Assamese silk with diverse cultural motifs. This marks a significant milestone for Dutta, who has previously seen her designs grace the Cannes red carpet through other models.

Dutta’s designs have been featured at prestigious fashion events worldwide, including Milan, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks, and she is a regular at Lakme Fashion Week, where Bollywood celebrities often serve as showstoppers. Her extensive portfolio includes styling A-list actresses such as Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, and others, as well as crafting the traditional 'Anga-vastra' for British royals.

Expressing her excitement for Cannes 2024, Dutta stated, "I am absolutely thrilled about this year's theme for Cannes! The excitement is palpable, and it’s an honor to showcase my collection at such a prestigious event. This year's theme resonates deeply with my design philosophy, allowing me to explore the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship while pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion."

She further explained how the theme has inspired her to integrate her cultural roots into her designs, adding, "The theme has provided a perfect canvas to blend traditional elements with modern aesthetics, creating pieces that are not only visually stunning but also tell a profound story. The anticipation of seeing my creations come to life on the red carpet is immense. This theme has inspired me to delve into the cultural depths of our artisanal techniques, infusing them with a fresh, avant-garde twist. It’s a celebration of art, culture, and innovation, and I can't wait for the world to witness the beauty and elegance of my designs at Cannes."

In 2019, Dutta's Assamese silk gown was worn by Top Model UK winner Ingrida Ilgine at Cannes. Her designs have also been showcased at the Rome and Venice International Film Festivals. In 2023, models Ingrida Ilgine and Marika Howard wore her creations on the Cannes red carpet, further establishing her international presence.

Sanjukta Dutta's return to Cannes promises to be a vibrant celebration of Assamese heritage and contemporary fashion, continuing her mission to bring local handloom to a global audience.