Nilotpal Bora, an Assamese singer and composer, won the 'IWMBuzz Digital Awards' in the category 'Best Music (Original) for his song 'Dhaaga' in a popular web series 'Aspirants'. Bora took to Instagram on Monday to express his joy at receiving the award.

The singer wrote, “The series and its name Aspirants both are special for me. Coming from a small town to receiving an award in the city of dreams – aren’t we all aspirants in some way or other?”

“My heartfelt gratitude to @theviralfever, @arunabhkumar @apoorvsinghkarki01 & @gauravrungta for believing in me. Thanks a lot to @iwmbuzz for the love and recognition,” he added.

‘IWMBuzz Digital Awards’ recognizes content creation excellence in the dynamic digital space and acknowledges the best in business.

'Aspirant' was named most popular web series, and its actor, Naveen Kasturi, was named most popular actor in the web series.