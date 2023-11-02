Assam's well-known musician and culturally active personality, Daniel Engty, passed away on November 1 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was associated with the vibrant world of Karbi folk rock music.

Engty's name is synonymous with the vibrant world of Karbi folk-rock music, where his contributions have left a legacy cherished by music enthusiasts far and wide.

His distinctive musical style seamlessly wove traditional Assamese folk melodies with contemporary elements, etching his name into the annals of music history.

Engty enthralled listeners of all ages with a wide range of albums and singles throughout the years. Not only was he a renowned live performer, pulling music lovers to his concerts where his distinct fusion of tradition and contemporary came to life, but he was also a studio virtuoso.

Apart from his outstanding musical career, Daniel Engty has a strong commitment to promoting Assamese culture. He fully committed himself to a number of cultural institutions, putting in endless hours to present Assamese music and culture to a worldwide audience.