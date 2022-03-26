Bahubali director Rajamouli’s latest movie RRR, which hit the theatre on March 25, has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. As per early reports, the period action drama crossed more than 120 crore at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Box office, emerging as one of the highest openers in the state.

The movie is made on a budget of Rs 500 to 600 crores, and it must perform exceptionally well in order to recoup expenditures and turn a profit. People believe that SS Rajamouli's RRR will smash Baahubali 2's box office records, but it would be a difficult feat. undoubtedly the film will be a box office success.

However, Pandit Jagannath Guruji, an astrologer, believes the film will make box office history. "RRR will certainly succeed since it contains not just a wonderful cast but also a passionate magician as director," he added in a statement. Both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have a sizable fan following, and when they're joined by two of Hindi cinema's biggest names (Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn), they're sure to draw a crowd.

He did, however, issue a warning to admirers. According to the astrologer, "After 4-5 days, there may be a tiny disagreement, but nothing will detract from its success. The film may even break all box office records, according to Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR's predictions."

RRR tells the story of independence warriors Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Their story is set against a fictional backdrop. The action sequences, aesthetics, music, and the Naatu Naatu dance are all considered highlights of the film. "#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions, and patriotism brilliantly #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS," according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.