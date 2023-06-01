The long-awaited second season of the Indian web series Asur is now available on OTT platforms. Asur 2, which was directed and produced by Oni Sen and Jigsaw Pictures, is poised to surprise spectators with its compelling plot, novel twists, and top-notch acting performances. Its first season made waves three years ago.

The mythological thriller started streaming on Jio Cinemas on June 1, 2023 and promises to be darker and more interesting than part 1.

The plot and screenplay of Asur Season 2 is highly commendable. The makers have released two episodes so far and fans are screaming on the internet for more. Here are some of the reviews from online users.

"The Layers in Storytelling & Layers in Characterisation is absolutely brilliant. MindBlowing Sequel to the Best Crime Drama that was #Asur. #Asur2 took 3 years in the making & it’s surely worth the wait, A Must Watch on #JioCinema", one user wrote in a Twitter post.

#Asur2Review: The Layers in Storytelling & Layers in Characterisation is absolutely brilliant. MindBlowing Sequel to the Best Crime Drama that was #Asur#Asur2 took 3 years in the making & it’s surely worth the wait, A Must Watch on #JioCinema



First 2 Episodes Review: ★★★★½ pic.twitter.com/lLqQwscrT9 — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) June 1, 2023

"#Asur2 is a decently made sequel of highly successful Asur.. The Screenplay keeps the viewers engrossed with some fascinating twist & turns at regular intervals. The concept of cyber psychological warfare laced with mythology & other aspects works well most of the times", another viewer wrote in a tweet.

#Asur2 is a decently made sequel of highly successful Asur.. The Screenplay keeps the viewers engrossed with some fascinating twist & turns at regular intervals. The concept of cyber psychological warfare laced with mythology & other aspects works well most of the times.



Arshad… pic.twitter.com/FaAbzDLFLv — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 1, 2023

"An absolutely brilliant start to #Asur2 : The 2 episodes make you revisit the case of an antagonist driven to create anarchy The characters are burdened by guilt & grief but want the madness to end: The layered writing stays consistent: Pumped to see more ??", another wrote.